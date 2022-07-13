BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,735 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 6.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at $1,301,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at $4,620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $34.51 on Wednesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BWA. Citigroup lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,102.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

