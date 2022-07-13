Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.38.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 32,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC now owns 12,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,197,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,195,000 after purchasing an additional 255,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXP opened at $87.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $86.76 and a 1-year high of $133.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.47.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 112.32%.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

