Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2022

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAYGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of EPAY opened at $56.99 on Wednesday. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $56.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 730.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,364,000 after purchasing an additional 270,452 shares in the last quarter. Kellner Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $757,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

About Bottomline Technologies (Get Rating)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

Analyst Recommendations for Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)

