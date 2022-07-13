Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of EPAY opened at $56.99 on Wednesday. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $56.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 730.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,364,000 after purchasing an additional 270,452 shares in the last quarter. Kellner Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $757,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

