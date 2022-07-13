BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Insider Murray Auchincloss Buys 98 Shares

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Rating) insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 98 shares of BP stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 387 ($4.60) per share, for a total transaction of £379.26 ($451.07).

Murray Auchincloss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 10th, Murray Auchincloss bought 82 shares of BP stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 448 ($5.33) per share, with a total value of £367.36 ($436.92).

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 377.05 ($4.48) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 412.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 390.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £72.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.38. BP p.l.c. has a 12 month low of GBX 275.85 ($3.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 456 ($5.42).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. BP’s payout ratio is -23.78%.

BP has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.35) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of BP from GBX 500 ($5.95) to GBX 510 ($6.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.33) price target on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($6.42) target price (up previously from GBX 490 ($5.83)) on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 506.71 ($6.03).

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

