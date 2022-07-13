Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Insider Myles Kleeger Sells 4,103 Shares of Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) insider Myles Kleeger sold 4,103 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $189,230.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Myles Kleeger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 5th, Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $631,800.00.

On Thursday, June 16th, Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $325,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $42.83 on Wednesday. Braze, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.09 and a 52-week high of $98.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.40 and a 200 day moving average of $44.43.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Braze from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Braze by 50,225.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in Braze in the first quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Braze in the first quarter worth $346,000. Institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

