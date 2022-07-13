BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Shares Down 5.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) shares fell 5.9% on Tuesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $10.00. The company traded as low as $8.66 and last traded at $8.69. 3,166 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,016,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.
BRCC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of BRC in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of BRC from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of BRC from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of BRC from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of BRC in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.14.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRCC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $653,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRC in the 1st quarter valued at $531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.05% of the company’s stock.
BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $4.11. The company had revenue of $65.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.12 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that BRC Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.
About BRC (NYSE:BRCC)
BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BRC (BRCC)
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
- Continuining to Assess Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
- 3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Why a Recession is Good News for Ollie’s Stock
- Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Ready to Score
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.