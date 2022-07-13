Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.49

Shares of Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.49 and traded as high as C$0.68. Bri-Chem shares last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 16,200 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.49. The company has a market cap of C$16.27 million and a PE ratio of 2.06.

Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$23.54 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bri-Chem Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bri-Chem Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of oilfield chemicals for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company supplies, blends, and packages drilling fluid products in various weights and clays, lost circulation materials, chemicals, and oil mud products.

