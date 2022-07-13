Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX) Shares Down 5.9%

Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Rating) shares were down 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.03 and last traded at $2.09. Approximately 382,122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,908,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.82.

About Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX)

Bright Green Corporation grows, manufactures, and sells cannabis and cannabis-related products legally under federal and state laws for research, pharmaceutical applications, and export. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

