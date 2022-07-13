Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX) Shares Down 5.9%

Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Rating) shares were down 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.03 and last traded at $2.09. Approximately 382,122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,908,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.82.
About Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bright Green (BGXX)
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
- Continuining to Assess Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
- 3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Why a Recession is Good News for Ollie’s Stock
- Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Ready to Score
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Bright Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.