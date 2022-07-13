Brokerages Set Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Price Target at $127.71

Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.71.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRFT. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Perficient from $138.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.
In related news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $480,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,584,568.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PRFT opened at $90.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.61. Perficient has a 12-month low of $80.69 and a 12-month high of $153.28.
Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $222.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.66 million. Perficient had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 27.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Perficient will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Perficient Company Profile (Get Rating)
Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.
