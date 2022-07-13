Brokers Issue Forecasts for Callon Petroleum’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $3.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.04. The consensus estimate for Callon Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $16.43 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.72 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.13 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.38.

Shares of CPE opened at $35.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.20 and its 200-day moving average is $53.22. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $66.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 42.41%. The company had revenue of $664.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Callon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 107.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $12,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,935,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,970,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 489.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. 95.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

