Brokers Offer Predictions for Airbnb, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Airbnb in a research note issued on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ABNB. Citigroup upgraded Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Airbnb from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $96.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $212.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.23 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total transaction of $482,520.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 266,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,112,067.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total value of $2,378,119.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 220,578 shares in the company, valued at $33,788,138.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 394,936 shares of company stock worth $44,364,377. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,345,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,729,000 after buying an additional 996,378 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Airbnb by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,753,000 after buying an additional 2,627,359 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,897,000 after buying an additional 3,029,742 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,753,000 after buying an additional 1,292,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,587,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,356,000 after buying an additional 813,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

