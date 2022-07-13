Brokers Offer Predictions for Verizon Communications Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Verizon Communications in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the cell phone carrier will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Verizon Communications’ current full-year earnings is $5.39 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ FY2023 earnings at $5.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.87 EPS.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on VZ. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. DZ Bank cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.86.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $50.78 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $56.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $213.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 49.71%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,414,288. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

