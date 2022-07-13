Brokers Set Expectations for Lennox International Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lennox International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the construction company will earn $5.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.07. The consensus estimate for Lennox International’s current full-year earnings is $14.12 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.50 EPS.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.60 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 153.38% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share.

LII has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Lennox International from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $248.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $242.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $231.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennox International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.30.

Shares of LII stock opened at $216.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $182.85 and a 1 year high of $345.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lennox International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 68.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total transaction of $41,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,252.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 1,035 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total transaction of $221,686.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,266.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

