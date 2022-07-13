Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Stock Price Down 0%

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.21 and last traded at $20.26. 2,975 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 14,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.27.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.94.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4063 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

