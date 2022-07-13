Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Stock Price Down 0%

Jul 13th, 2022

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPPGet Rating)’s share price fell 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.21 and last traded at $20.26. 2,975 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 14,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.27.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.94.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4063 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:BPYPP)

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

