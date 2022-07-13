Cadence Minerals Plc (LON:KDNC) Insider Kiran Morzaria Buys 100,558 Shares of Stock

Cadence Minerals Plc (LON:KDNC – Get Rating) insider Kiran Morzaria acquired 100,558 shares of Cadence Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £10,055.80 ($11,959.80).
Shares of KDNC opened at GBX 10.75 ($0.13) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.57 million and a PE ratio of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 20.34 and a quick ratio of 20.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 12.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 18.01. Cadence Minerals Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9.68 ($0.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 33 ($0.39).
Cadence Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
- Continuining to Assess Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
- 3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Why a Recession is Good News for Ollie’s Stock
- Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Ready to Score
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.