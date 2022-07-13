Cadence Minerals Plc (LON:KDNC) Insider Kiran Morzaria Buys 100,558 Shares of Stock

Cadence Minerals Plc (LON:KDNC – Get Rating) insider Kiran Morzaria acquired 100,558 shares of Cadence Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £10,055.80 ($11,959.80).

Shares of KDNC opened at GBX 10.75 ($0.13) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.57 million and a PE ratio of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 20.34 and a quick ratio of 20.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 12.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 18.01. Cadence Minerals Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9.68 ($0.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 33 ($0.39).

Cadence Minerals Company Profile

Cadence Minerals Plc identifies, invests in, and develops lithium and rare earth assets. The company is also exploring for iron ore and other mining related opportunities. In addition, it holds interests in the Sonora Lithium project located in Northern Mexico; and Yangibana project situated in Gascoyne, Western Australia.

