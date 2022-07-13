Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $78.00 to $70.00. The stock had previously closed at $36.74, but opened at $35.34. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Callon Petroleum shares last traded at $34.54, with a volume of 11,271 shares changing hands.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CPE. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.38.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 193,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total transaction of $11,894,898.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,135,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,916,123.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 489.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 2.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.22.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 42.41%. The company had revenue of $664.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 107.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.