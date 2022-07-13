Calton & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,688 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.9% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,301 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $150.82 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $140.55 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.51 and its 200 day moving average is $218.84. The company has a market cap of $377.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.94.

About NVIDIA (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

