Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Down to $3.90

Shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.90, but opened at $3.72. Canaan shares last traded at $3.81, with a volume of 5,274 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on CAN shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Canaan in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Canaan from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Canaan in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 3.80.

Canaan ( NASDAQ:CAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Canaan had a net margin of 39.61% and a return on equity of 76.66%. The business had revenue of $213.92 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Canaan Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAN. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Canaan in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canaan in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Canaan by 185.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Canaan in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canaan in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

