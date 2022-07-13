Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Cut to $122.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on CNI. Scotiabank lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.00.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $110.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.54. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.586 per share. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 42.65%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,888,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,804,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,667 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,683,831,000 after purchasing an additional 554,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,423,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,934,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,082 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,655,948,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,912,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,466,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,065 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

