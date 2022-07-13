Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $9,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,543,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,413,148,000 after acquiring an additional 14,404,285 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,258,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,385,204,000 after purchasing an additional 833,125 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 15,391,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,107,255,000 after purchasing an additional 115,700 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,626,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,053,519,000 after purchasing an additional 240,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,591,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $980,957,000 after purchasing an additional 764,744 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

NYSE CP opened at $70.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.63. The company has a market cap of $65.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.67%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

