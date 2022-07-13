Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 26,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $70.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $65.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.63.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 18.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CP. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

