CAP-XX Limited (LON:CPX) Insider Steen Feldskov Buys 109,213 Shares of Stock

CAP-XX Limited (LON:CPX – Get Rating) insider Steen Feldskov acquired 109,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £6,552.78 ($7,793.51).

CPX opened at GBX 3.90 ($0.05) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.94. CAP-XX Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 7.30 ($0.09). The stock has a market cap of £19.86 million and a P/E ratio of -7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.51, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

About CAP-XX

CAP-XX Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells supercapacitors primarily in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. It offers DMF, DMH, DMT, ultra-thin prismatic, and cylindrical cell supercapacitors. The company provides its products for the use in various applications, such as asset tracking, auto, locks, PDAs, scanners, smart meters, wearable devices, wireless sensors, battery support, energy harvesting, power backup, and peak power support applications.

