CAP-XX Limited (LON:CPX) Insider Steen Feldskov Buys 109,213 Shares of Stock

CAP-XX Limited (LON:CPX – Get Rating) insider Steen Feldskov acquired 109,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £6,552.78 ($7,793.51).
CPX opened at GBX 3.90 ($0.05) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.94. CAP-XX Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 7.30 ($0.09). The stock has a market cap of £19.86 million and a P/E ratio of -7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.51, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.62.
About CAP-XX (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
- Continuining to Assess Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
- 3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Why a Recession is Good News for Ollie’s Stock
- Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Ready to Score
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for CAP-XX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAP-XX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.