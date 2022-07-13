Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.45.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $430.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $130.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Gill acquired 94,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $2,046,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,370.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II acquired 1,191,468 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.67 per share, with a total value of $24,627,643.56. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,578,314 shares in the company, valued at $53,293,750.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,859,508 shares of company stock worth $340,538,049. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $22.07 on Wednesday. Carvana has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $376.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.57 and its 200 day moving average is $99.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.65.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carvana will post -6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

