CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.82

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.82 and traded as high as $41.28. CBIZ shares last traded at $40.47, with a volume of 157,950 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CBIZ in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.76 and a 200-day moving average of $39.82.
In related news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 6,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $248,390.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,284.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $603,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,380,799.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,231 shares of company stock valued at $998,534 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CBIZ by 2.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in CBIZ by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 111,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,694,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in CBIZ by 5.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in CBIZ in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in CBIZ by 15.0% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ)
CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CBIZ (CBZ)
- Is There a Reasonable Price to Buy Stitch Fix Stock?
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
- Continuining to Assess Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
- 3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Why a Recession is Good News for Ollie’s Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.