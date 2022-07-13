CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.82

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.82 and traded as high as $41.28. CBIZ shares last traded at $40.47, with a volume of 157,950 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CBIZ in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get CBIZ alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.76 and a 200-day moving average of $39.82.

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $391.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.46 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 6,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $248,390.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,284.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $603,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,380,799.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,231 shares of company stock valued at $998,534 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CBIZ by 2.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in CBIZ by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 111,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,694,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in CBIZ by 5.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in CBIZ in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in CBIZ by 15.0% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.