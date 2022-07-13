Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLLS. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cellectis from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cellectis from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird raised Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Shares of CLLS stock opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. Cellectis has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.54. The company has a market cap of $110.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.24.

Cellectis ( NASDAQ:CLLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.08). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 312.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cellectis will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Cellectis by 1,066.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cellectis by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cellectis during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cellectis during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cellectis during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

