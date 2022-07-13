Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 1,943 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 91.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASH. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the fourth quarter valued at $363,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ASH opened at $99.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.98 and its 200-day moving average is $99.71. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $81.93 and a one year high of $112.91.

Ashland Global ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $604.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.89 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 40.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.11%.

Ashland Global declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ASH has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Ashland Global from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ashland Global from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Ashland Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ashland Global from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ashland Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ashland Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.14.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $447,131.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $429,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $290,941.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

