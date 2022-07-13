Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 582 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $111.85 on Wednesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.80 and a 1-year high of $122.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.64.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 50.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.13.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

