Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 697 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 94.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock opened at $362.46 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.50 and a twelve month high of $706.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $361.49 and its 200-day moving average is $467.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.25.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

