Cerity Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 396.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.80.

SIG opened at $53.55 on Wednesday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $111.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.34.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 9.91%.

In related news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total value of $573,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,554.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,124,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,021.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $3,084,700 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

