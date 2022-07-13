Cerity Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NiSource by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NI stock opened at $28.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.66 and its 200-day moving average is $29.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.38. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $32.58.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 11.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 61.44%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

