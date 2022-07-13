Cerity Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 5,005 Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RPV. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

RPV opened at $75.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.37. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $71.70 and a 1 year high of $88.97.

