Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 64.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $654,343,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,235,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $968,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,889 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,147,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $632,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,391 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,767,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,443,000. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Scotiabank lowered Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $110.69 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $137.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $76.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.54.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.586 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.65%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

