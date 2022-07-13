Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 94.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 64,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 3.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 315,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,236,000 after buying an additional 11,576 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 3.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 98,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 124.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 205,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,007,000 after buying an additional 113,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 0.8% during the first quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 260,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,612,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STOR. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

STORE Capital stock opened at $26.52 on Wednesday. STORE Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.31. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $222.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.11 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 5.65%. STORE Capital’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.74%.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

