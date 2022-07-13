Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,409 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Waters by 144.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WAT. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Waters to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $355.43.

NYSE WAT opened at $341.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.26. Waters Co. has a one year low of $288.32 and a one year high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.48. Waters had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 221.08%. The firm had revenue of $690.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total value of $1,315,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

