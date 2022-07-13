Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 407.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 510.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $27.19 and a 52-week high of $34.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.80 and its 200 day moving average is $31.46.

