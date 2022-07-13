Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,363,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 713.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 12,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Universal Display from $195.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

Shares of OLED opened at $106.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.67. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $98.71 and a 1 year high of $237.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.81 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

