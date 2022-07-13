Cerity Partners LLC Buys 2,283 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter worth $470,456,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Centene by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,851,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717,875 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Centene by 8,192.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,640,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,635 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Centene by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,798,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,740 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,838,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,241,000 after buying an additional 1,317,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC opened at $86.91 on Wednesday. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $89.92. The firm has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.59.

In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $264,033.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 6,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.94 per share, with a total value of $507,493.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,980. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

