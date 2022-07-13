Cerity Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,886 iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS VLUE opened at $91.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.49. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

