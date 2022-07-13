Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,778 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 8.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 38.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth about $393,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 35.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 184,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 47,830 shares in the last quarter. 41.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSK opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.36. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.52 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 116.21% and a return on equity of 8.84%. As a group, analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.14%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 33.46%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Hovde Group cut their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.74 per share, for a total transaction of $43,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,097.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $108,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,615. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 16,038 shares of company stock worth $340,520 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

