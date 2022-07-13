Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.0% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $49.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.27. Fastenal has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $64.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.52%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FAST. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,666.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,952.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Jansen purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $48,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,529.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,563 shares of company stock valued at $182,773 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

