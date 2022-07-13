Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

XEL stock opened at $69.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.58. The company has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.35. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $76.63.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.22%.

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $1,045,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,245.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,622.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,240 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

