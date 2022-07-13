Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in TC Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,679,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,845,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,667 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in TC Energy by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,967,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,579,861,000 after acquiring an additional 11,784,737 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in TC Energy by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,803,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,572,565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,520 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in TC Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,536,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $769,111,000 after acquiring an additional 241,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its position in TC Energy by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 12,273,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $571,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,158 shares during the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRP shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of TC Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $50.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.80. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.77 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The stock has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.73.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.46%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

