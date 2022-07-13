Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,741 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 69,525 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 201.5% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 199,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 133,026 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 588,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,756,000 after acquiring an additional 22,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 80,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Evan Rainwater sold 25,242 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $691,125.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,139.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 19,087 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $617,082.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,741.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,746,264 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.42.

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.54 and a 1 year high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.53.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 79.21%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

