Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RCL. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,362,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,262,000 after buying an additional 734,952 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,792,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,506,000 after buying an additional 139,141 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,524,000 after buying an additional 131,171 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,147,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,248,000 after buying an additional 42,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $33.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.72. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $32.26 and a 1-year high of $98.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.68) by $0.11. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 83.99% and a negative net margin of 207.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($4.44) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 2421.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RCL. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $76.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.10.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

