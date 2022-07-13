Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,027 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,493,000 after acquiring an additional 20,177 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 47.7% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 511,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,722,000 after acquiring an additional 165,300 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,542,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,871,000 after acquiring an additional 47,030 shares during the period. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth $1,392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.59. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.50.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $403.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $73,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,392 shares in the company, valued at $3,192,891.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $40,317.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,803 shares in the company, valued at $528,107.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,196 shares of company stock worth $1,193,438. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NTNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Nutanix in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Nutanix from $45.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Nutanix to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Nutanix from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, William Blair lowered Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.73.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

