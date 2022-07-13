Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 12,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 30,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRP. Wolfe Research cut shares of TC Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $50.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.80. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.77 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The firm has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). TC Energy had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 106.46%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

