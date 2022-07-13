Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

KNSL stock opened at $222.18 on Wednesday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.81 and a fifty-two week high of $245.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 0.89.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.08. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $216.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $525,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,196,993.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.75, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,590 shares in the company, valued at $65,436,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

