Cerity Partners LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 466,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,142 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.0% of Cerity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $62,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $76,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.28.

Shares of JPM opened at $112.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $109.30 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

