Cerity Partners LLC Grows Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 388.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

KDP stock opened at $36.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.03. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $39.35.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 18.71%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.64%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.17 per share, with a total value of $469,450.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,408,351.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $364,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,371.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 44,437 shares of company stock worth $1,595,975 and sold 93,275 shares worth $3,423,956. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KDP shares. Truist Financial cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile (Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.