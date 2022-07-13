Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 120.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart stock opened at $111.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.11. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $161.12.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

About Copart (Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.